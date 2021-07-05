Home NEWS BREAKING: Bandits kidnap scores of students in Bethel School, Kaduna
NEWSNews Africa

BREAKING: Bandits kidnap scores of students in Bethel School, Kaduna

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
breaking:-bandits-kidnap-scores-of-students-in-bethel-school,-kaduna

Suspected bandits, on Monday morning, stormed Bethel Secondary School, Maramara Chickun Local Government Area of Kaduna State and kidnapped scores of students.

Bethel Secondary School is a boarding school located at the outskirts of Kaduna.

According to Mr. Daniel Muhuta, a security guard in the school, “I escaped narrowly. They came around 1.00am and started shooting. I was at the back of the school domentary when I heard shooting and decided to pin down.”

As of the time of filling this report, security personnel have cordoned off the area, even as parents and relatives of the kidnapped students gathered at the main entrance in a sorrowful mood.

Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige did not pick his calls and did not respond to text messages sent to him.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

NFF plan Ghana, Canada friendly matches for Super...

Detained Edo ex-commissioner regains freedom in France

N84 billion fraud: Senate panel summons NSITF former...

Leveraging risk intelligence as a new competitive tool

2021 UTME: COVID-19 responsible for massive failure —...

Invest in your future, get a Unicaf scholarship...

Nnamdi Kanu: NBA reacts as VP says Buhari...

RMD opens up on having side chick

Wenger reacts as Vieira returns to EPL

Nnamdi Kanu: NBA reacts as VP says Buhari...

Leave a Reply