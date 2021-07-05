Home News Africa BREAKING: Bandits kidnap scores of students in Bethel School, Kaduna – bioreports Nigeria
BREAKING: Bandits kidnap scores of students in Bethel School, Kaduna

Suspected bandits, on Monday morning, stormed Bethel Secondary School, Maramara Chickun Local Government Area of Kaduna State and kidnapped scores of students.

Bethel Secondary School is a boarding school located at the outskirts of Kaduna.

According to Mr. Daniel Muhuta, a security guard in the school, “I escaped narrowly. They came around 1.00am and started shooting. I was at the back of the school domentary when I heard shooting and decided to pin down.”

As of the time of filling this report, security personnel have cordoned off the area, even as parents and relatives of the kidnapped students gathered at the main entrance in a sorrowful mood.

Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige did not pick his calls and did not respond to text messages sent to him.

