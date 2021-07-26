Home NEWS BREAKING: Bandits Kidnap Another First Class Traditional Ruler In Kaduna
The Traditional Ruler of Jaba Chiefdom in the Jaba local government area of Kaduna state, Gyet Maude, has been abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

The news of the kidnap was confirmed to Channels Television via telephone by the brother of the monarch, Anthony Maude.

He said the victim was kidnapped on his farm located at Gitata community in Nasarawa State.

READ ALSO: Banditry: Kaduna Govt Suspends Schools Resumption Indefinitely

The community is located at the boundary between Kaduna and Nasarawa states

It is not yet clear if the royal father, who is over 80-year-old, went to the farm alone or was accompanied by his security details.

Both the Kaduna State Government and the police authorities were yet to confirm the incident as of the time of publishing this story.


