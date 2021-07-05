By Femi Bolaji & Ibrahim Wuyo

Bandits, Monday morning, went haywire. They kidnapped students of Bethel Baptist School in Kaduna; Peter Jediel, the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress in Taraba, even as news emerged that Boko Haram had taken hostage Rev. Fr. Elijah Juma Wada of the Catholic Diocese of Maiduguri since June 30.

On the students, they were taken from Bethel Baptist School, Maraban Rido, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Monday morning(today).

Newsmen gathered that the bandits came to the school, located outside Kaduna town, around 2a.m., shot sporadically before taking away the students.

The number of students that were abducted cannot be ascertained, a source said.

READ ALSO: Boko Haram, bandits are different from IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu— El-Rufai

From Jalingo, bioreports learned that Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress in Taraba, Peter Jediel, was reportedly picked from his house in Sunkani, headquarters of Ardo-Kola Local Government Area of the state.

His assailants, according to an exco of the state NLC, who confirmed his abduction to bioreports via telephone, stormed his house in the early hours of Sunday.

He also said the abductors have contacted the victim’s family and are demanding ransom.

Also, reports reaching bioreports have it that Rev. Fr. Elijah Juma Wada had been in the captivity of the Boko Haram terrorists since June 30.

A source said the priest took the dangerous Damboa-Maiduguri Road in error, instead of the safer Buratai-Buni Yadi Road.

Details still coming.

bioreports News Nigeria