Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted many students of Bethel Baptist School located in Maraban Rido, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna state. The development comes just hours after bandits abducted babies, female nurses and security guards from the residential quarters of the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Centre (NTLC) in Zaria, Kaduna State on Sunday.







bioreports gathered that the bandits invaded the school at about 2am on Monday shooting sporadically into the air before kidnapping the students.

The incident comes a few weeks after some students of Federal Government College, Birnin-Yauri in Kebbi state were kidnapped after gunmen stormed the school. On May 30, pupils were abducted from an Islamic School in Tegina, Niger State.

On March 12, bandits also abducted 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State. In February 2021, gunmen struck the Government Secondary School in Kagara, Niger State, abducting school pupils, teachers and workers. Also on December 11, 2020, 344 secondary schoolboys were also abducted from Kankara in Katsina, the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, while he was there.