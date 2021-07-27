Home News Africa BREAKING: Baba Ijesha arrives court as sitting continues – The Nation Newspaper
News Africa

BREAKING: Baba Ijesha arrives court as sitting continues – The Nation Newspaper

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
By Alao Abiodun

By Alao Abiodun

Supporters have arrived at the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja in continuation of the child molestation case involving embattled Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, aka Baba Ijesha.

The embattled actor arrived at the court around 9:30am.

On Monday, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo adjourned the matter after the counsel for comedienne, Adekola Adekanya, also known as Princess, played primary evidence against the embattled actor.

Read Also: How ‘Baba Ijesha’ defiled my foster daughter while watching cartoons — Princess

The actor, who is being tried over charges bordering on rape, sexual assault and abuse of a minor, was granted bail on the ground it was his fundamental human rights.

Baba Ijesha was charged on six counts of sexual assault by penetration, indecent treatment of a child, and sexual assault, which contravene sections 259, 135, and 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011, as well as 135, 263, and 262 Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

