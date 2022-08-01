Home NEWS BREAKING: ASUU extends industrial action as 3-months initial extension elapses
NEWSNews Africa

BREAKING: ASUU extends industrial action as 3-months initial extension elapses

by News
0 views
breaking:-asuu-extends-industrial-action-as-3-months-initial-extension-elapses

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU has extended the prolonged industrial action embarked upon over five months ago by another four weeks.

Recall that the striking lecturers shut down public universities on February 14, 2022, following the inability of the Federal Government to implement a Memorandum of Action (MoA) entered by the two parties in 2020.

National President, ASUU, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke in a statement on Monday, said the decision to further extend the strike was to enable the FG satisfactorily resolve all the outstanding issues raised.

The development was sequel to an emergency meeting of the National Executive Council of the union held at the Comrade Festus Iyayi National Secretariat, University of Abuja, Abuja, on Sunday.

The statement reads in part, “Following extensive deliberations and taking cognisance of Government’s past failures to abide by its own timelines in addressing issues raised in the 2020 FGN/ASUU Memorandum of Action (MoA), NEC resolved that the strike be rolled over for four weeks to give Government more time to satisfactorily resolve all the outstanding issues.

“The role-over strike action is with effect from 12.01am on Monday, 1st August 2022”.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

EPL: Real reason I brought McCarthy to Manchester...

UBA Group expands to EMEA, launches banking operations...

EPL: Rio Ferdinand reacts as Ten Hag drops...

2023: What I’ll do if Tinubu becomes Nigeria’s...

Transfer: Tuchel blocks Chelsea star from joining rivals...

War: Ukraine suffer major blow as Russia hits...

Transfer: Fabregas undergoes medical with new club, to...

Messi reacts after winning another trophy with PSG

EPL: Arteta allows striker leaves Arsenal after Gabriel...

EPL: Man Utd react as Ronaldo leaves Old...

Leave a Reply