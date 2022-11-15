BREAKING: Appeal Court disqualifies Akpabio as APC senatorial candidate

The Appellate Court sitting in Abuja has disqualified former Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, from contesting as All Progressives Congress senatorial candidate representing Akwa-Ibom North/West District in the 2023 General Elections.

The judgment was made on Monday evening in the Federal Capital Territory.

Prior to this judgment, - had reported on September 15, 2022, that Federal High Court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to recognise Akpabio, as an APC Senatorial candidate.

The court ordered the electoral umpire to accept and publish Akpabio’s name as APC senatorial candidate for Akwa Ibom North/West senatorial district in 2023.

In the judgment, Justice Emeka Nwite held that INEC acted illegally by refusing to accept and publish Akpabio’s name after it was sent by APC.

Details later…

