written by Bioreports
By Levinus Nwabughiogu – Abuja

Members of the House of Representatives from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC have without notice to their opposition counter-parts passed the controversial 3% equity shares for the oil producing communities in the Petroleum Industry Bill, PIB.

The development also marked the formal passage of the PIB into law by the National Assembly.

It will be recalled that a protest by the lawmakers from the Niger Delta region led to its postponment on Thursday.

ALSO READ:

Without listing it on the Order Paper for Friday special session and pre-informing the House, the APC Reps suddenly moved the motion after the opposition lawmakers staged a walkout to brief the press on their disagreement with the non inclusion of the electronic transmission of election results in the electoral bill.

Reacting to the news that hit them while still briefing, the leader of the Caucus, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu who is also the minority Leader of the House said the passage was a nulity.

He said they were not informed.

The caucus also said they were disappointed in the deputy speaker, Ahmed Wase who while presiding as the Chairman in the Committee of the Whole during the consideration of Electoral Bill report refused to entertain any motion on the electronic transmission of election results.

Details coming shortly…

