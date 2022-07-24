breaking:-another-oyo-monarch,-aseyin-reportedly-dies

Reports reaching bioreports from Iseyin town in Oyo State indicate that the Aseyin of Iseyin has joined his ancestors.

The monarch who has been in and out of hospital for some time now, reportedly died Sunday morning at the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan.

His remains would be moved from the hospital to the town tomorrow morning according to sources in the town.

A former member of the state house of Assembly, an indigene of Iseyin, who spoke with bioreports confirmed the monarch is dead.

The ex-lawmaker who asked not to be named said, “I have called some people when I heard the rumour in the morning.

“They later confirmed it to me this afternoon.

“The Aseyin is dead. His corpse would be moved from the hospital tomorrow morning”.

Recall that no fewer than seven traditional rulers have joined their ancestors in the last nine months in Oyo State.

Prominent among the traditional rulers is the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi who died on 12th December 2021.

Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, the immediate past Olubadan died on 2 January this year.

The 45 Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi also died in April this year.