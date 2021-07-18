Home NEWS BREAKING: Another Nigerian military aircraft crashes
BREAKING: Another Nigerian military aircraft crashes

A Nigerian military aircraft has reportedly gone down.

The location was given as “somewhere in Kaduna State”.

A source told bioreports that the crashed plane is an Alpha jet.

“The fighter jet left Yola, the Adamawa capital, this morning to go clear bandits”, the informant added.

Nigerian Air Force spokesman, Air Commodore Edward Gabwet, could not be reached as at press time.

Mohammad Abdulkadri, Special Assistant to the Defence Minister did not take calls.

The military has recorded a number of crashes in 2021 alone.

In May, an air mishap claimed the lives of serving Army Chief, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and other officers.

On February 21, a Minna-bound military jet crashed, killing all 7 people on board.

On April 2, another Alpha jet crashed in Borno during an operation.

Ibrahim Attahiru: Alarm bells as three NAF jets crash within three months

