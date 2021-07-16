Home News Africa (BREAKING) Anambra Guber: PDP, APGA in disarray as INEC drops Soludo, Ozigbo – bioreports
(BREAKING) Anambra Guber: PDP, APGA in disarray as INEC drops Soludo, Ozigbo – bioreports

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has published the list of candidates for the November 6 Governorship Election in Anambra state.

In the list published on Friday, the electoral umpire, in obedience to orders of court, dropped the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Mr Valentine Ozigbo and that of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA, Professor Chukwuma Soludo.

Details later…

