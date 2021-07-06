Home News Africa [BREAKING] Alleged fraud: Court denies ex-JAMB Registrar Ojerinde bail – bioreports
[BREAKING] Alleged fraud: Court denies ex-JAMB Registrar Ojerinde bail – bioreports

[breaking]-alleged-fraud:-court-denies-ex-jamb-registrar-ojerinde-bail-–-bioreports

Dibu Ojerinde1

Former Registrar/Chief Executive of JAMB, Prof. Dibu Ojerinde

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, refused to grant Prof. Dibu Ojerinde, former Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, bail on alleged fraud preferred against him by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu declined the oral application for bail by counsel to the defendant, P.O Olorunishola, SAN, after the ICPC lawyer, Ebenezer Shogunle, opposed the submission.

The former chief executive officer of JAMB is the sole defendant in the suit marked: CR/97/21 bordering on alleged misappropriation of about N900 million.

Details later…

(NAN)

