BREAKING: 2023: APC postpones official unveiling of Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed the official unveiling of former Borno State Governor, Kashim Shetima, as the running mate to its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Shetima was scheduled to have been presented to party members at the APC national Secretariat on Thursday.

However, the Chairman of the APC Press Corp has informed reporters the event has been moved forward.

He said a new date will be announced in due time and that the date would probably be sometime next week.

The Press Corp chairman said the directive for the postponement was given by the party’s Deputy National Secretary.

No reason has been given for the decision which comes amid controversy over the choice of a Muslim-Muslim ticket by the party.

