breakdown-of-oil-output-talks-threatens-opec+-unity,-may-trigger-weaker-oil-prices,-says-strategist-–.

The collapse of talks between OPEC and its allies highlights the risks of the group’s unity breaking down and renews concerns about a possible oversupply of oil, a commodity strategist told ..

The energy alliance, referred to as OPEC+, was set to resume talks Monday, but discussions have been called off indefinitely. That comes after the group twice failed to reach a key deal on their oil output policy last week.

The group had sought to increase supply by 400,000 barrels per day from August to December 2021 and proposed extending the duration of cuts until the end of 2022. Last year, to cope with lower demand as Covid hit, OPEC+ agreed to curb output by almost 10 million barrels per day from May 2020 to the end of April 2022.

The United Arab Emirates had indicated that, while it was supportive of the proposal to increase supply, it objected to the terms of the extension, which it said should be conditional on increasing its so-called baseline, which determines how much oil a country is allowed to pump.

“I certainly think there are some risks that the market may be really sort of discounting at the moment and that is a breakdown of that unity,” Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist at ANZ, told . on Tuesday.

“That has been I think by far the biggest advantage of this alliance over the past 18 months … the picture that it presents to the market around a coordinated and very compliant agreement which hasn’t really seen any producers expand outside of that,” he added.