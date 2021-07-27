break-the-ice-with-these-13-disco-cubes–approved-buckets

-
The Telegraph
Seen in a new light, the stained glass windows that watched over the murder of St Thomas Becket
Canterbury Cathedral’s stained glass windows are the oldest in Britain, scientists at University College London (UCL) have discovered. Researchers at UCL did not set out to prove the windows were the oldest in Britain but were trialling a new method to analyse glass, which allows them to date it without having to take any fragments. The team examined four windows known as the Ancestors of Christ, which feature up to 30 prophets. They analysed the windows over three years and discovered that they
Nerdist
Tom Taylor Discusses Jon Kent in SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL
Teenage Jonathan Kent is taking over from dad in Superman: Son of Kal-El. Writer Tom Taylor reveals new details on the Man of Steel 2.0. The post Tom Taylor Discusses Jon Kent in SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL appeared first on Nerdist.
Quartz
Laying claim to dance isn’t as straightforward for TikTok creators
In January 2020, 14-year-old Jalaiah Harmon created what would become one of the biggest viral dance sensations on TikTok. Because Harmon didn’t get credit, she wasn’t able to reap the benefits of more views and followers, which, in turn, could have led to collaborations and sponsorships. Harmon is only the latest in a long list of women and people of color whose choreography and dance work have been pilfered for profit—a story that dates back to the origins of jazz dance in the 19th and early 20th centuries.
The Telegraph
Edinburgh Art Festival: Anti-Brexit project sees Auld Lang Syne sung in Gaelic and EU languages
Concerns have been raised about the politicisation of Edinburgh’s arts festivals after an anti-Brexit exhibit was set up with financial backing from the SNP Government. Auld Lang Syne is to be sung in Gaelic and languages from all 27 EU member states as part of an installation at this year’s Edinburgh Art Festival, which opens on Thursday, in what organisers say is an attempt to “underscore the political concerns” about the UK’s departure. A choir of recorded voices from across the continent wil
Worth
The Berkshires Are Calling—And They Say Come Out and Play
The region’s vaunted cultural entities are all open for business, as are the inns, the hotels, the restaurants, the golf courses, the whitewater rafting, the museums and all the other activities that make the Berkshires lovely and unique. The post The Berkshires Are Calling—And They Say Come Out and Play appeared first on Worth.
Associated Press
Twin documentaries spotlight dance legends Ailey and Jones
Alvin Ailey and Bill T. Jones may have a generation between them, but the two influential choreographers crossed paths at a few pivotal moments. Ailey was the one who commissioned Jones’ first work, “Fever Swap,” in 1983. A few years later in 1989, at the height of the AIDS epidemic, Jones, then famous in his own right, would create one of his most notable works and a response to the crisis: “D-Man in the Waters.”