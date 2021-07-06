Reuters

Australia’s central bank tapers QE but affirms lower-for-longer rates

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia’s central bank held the cash rate at 0.1% on Tuesday and reiterated the need for the setting to remain unchanged until 2024 to help spark wage and inflation pressures, though it will pare its bond buying campaign. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) retained the April-2024 bond for its three-year yield target of 0.1%, as widely expected, and announced a third round of its quantitative easing programme albeit a size smaller than the previous two rounds. In a short post-meeting statement Governor Philip Lowe said Tuesday’s measures would “provide the continuing monetary support that the economy needs as it transitions from the recovery phase to the expansion phase.”