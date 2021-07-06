-
Reuters
Pro-Trump social media app hacked on launch day as half million sign up
A social media site launched on Sunday by Jason Miller, a senior adviser to former U.S. President Donald Trump, was briefly hacked, and more than 500,000 people have registered to use the site, Miller said. GETTR, a Twitter-style platform with posts and trending topics, has advertised itself on the Google and Apple app stores as “a non-bias social network for people all over the world.” A writer for Salon posted screenshots on Twitter of several GETTR profiles, including those of former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Miller himself, that were altered to read “JubaBaghdad was here, follow me in twitter :)”.
-
-
-
Associated Press
Mexico arrests former top police official for torture
Mexico said Monday it has arrested a former leading police official on charges of torture from nearly a decade ago. Former Federal Police commander Luis Cardenas Palomino was considered the right-hand man of former security secretary Genaro García Luna. García Luna is now being held on drug trafficking charges in the United States.
-
Reuters
Rural India sinks deeper into debt as COVID-19 wipes out work
Asha Devi doesn’t remember how many meals she has skipped as she struggles to feed her family of seven in a remote corner of northern India where the novel coronavirus is compounding old problems of rural debt and poverty. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has promised free foodgrains for the poor but the rations are limited and not enough for the family, Devi said. Interviews with 75 households in a cluster of eight villages in India’s most populous state showed household incomes have slumped nearly 75% on average.
-
The Guardian
Capitol attack: what Pelosi’s select committee is likely to investigate
The body created by the speaker will have a broad mandate to examine the facts, circumstances and causes of the Capitol attack Pro-Trump supporters clash with police outside the Capitol. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters Nancy Pelosi’s creation of a House select committee to investigate the 6 January insurrection reopens the possibility of a comprehensive inquiry into myriad security failures and the causes of the deadly attack on Congress by a pro-Trump mob. The committee will have subpoena power
-
Reuters
Australia’s central bank tapers QE but affirms lower-for-longer rates
SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia’s central bank held the cash rate at 0.1% on Tuesday and reiterated the need for the setting to remain unchanged until 2024 to help spark wage and inflation pressures, though it will pare its bond buying campaign. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) retained the April-2024 bond for its three-year yield target of 0.1%, as widely expected, and announced a third round of its quantitative easing programme albeit a size smaller than the previous two rounds. In a short post-meeting statement Governor Philip Lowe said Tuesday’s measures would “provide the continuing monetary support that the economy needs as it transitions from the recovery phase to the expansion phase.”
-
-
Reuters
NHL-Montreal beat Tampa Bay to keep alive Stanley Cup hopes
(Reuters) -Montreal netminder Carey Price kept alive his team’s slim hopes of winning the Stanley Cup as the Canadiens emerged with a 3-2 overtime victory over the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Four on Monday. Price made 32 saves, including several key stops in overtime, before Josh Anderson’s second goal of the game sealed victory for the Canadiens, who now trail Tampa Bay 3-1 in the NHL’s best-of-seven championship series.