brazilian-legend-pele-sends-stunning-message-to-mbappe-after-france’s-shock-euro-2020-exit

Kylian Mbappe missed decisive penalty for France on Monday night, June 28, in the EURO 2020 quarterfinal against Switzerland

The Paris Saint-Germain striker also tendered an apology after the encounter wishing the Swiss players luck

Pele has now enjoined the former Monaco star to move on with his life and forget the disappointed of EURO 2020

Brazilian football legend Pele has urged Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe to put the disappointment of missing the decisive penalty against Switzerland behind him and move ahead with the journey of his soccer career.

France were favourites to win the 2020 EURO championship considering their status as the world champions, but they suffered a defeat on Monday night, June 28, losing on penalties.

Kylian Mbappe who failed to score any goal in the Championship missed the last penalty that sent France out of the competition.

According to the report on GMS, Pele who was one of the greatest players during his active playing time enjoined Kylian Mbappe to forget about the defeat stressing that he has a long way to go.

“Keep your head up, Kylian. Tomorrow is the first day of a new journey.”

The Paris Saint-Germain star however tendered an apology to all French fans for the penalty he missed against Switzerland as he wished Swiss players luck in the competition.

“Very difficult to turn the page. The sadness is immense after this elimination, we were not able to achieve our objective. I am sorry for this penalty. I wanted to help the team but I failed.”

Earlier, . had reported how Switzerland are through to the quarterfinals of this year’s Euro 2020 Championship after beating France 5-4 on penalties at the National Arena in Romania.

Vladimir Petkovic’s men confirmed their place in the last eight of the competition after PSG star man Kylian Mbappe missed Les Blues’ last penalty kick of the game.

This happened after both sides ended the game on a 3-3 draw after 120 minutes with the shootouts deciding the winner.

France got the game off to a bright start with Karim Benzema was presented with his side’s first chance but he failed to convert the opportunity after receiving a delivery from Antoine Griezmann in the sixth minute.

The striker was caught off guard but by the time the ball arrived and when he had regained his balance in the 18-yard box, he had been crowded by the visitors and the danger was cleared.

