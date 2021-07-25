brazilian-football-star-‘attacks’-barcelona-after-playing-just-15-minutes-for-them-in-one-year

Matheus Fernandes only lasted one season at Barcelona despite signing a five year deal with them last September

The Brazilian played just 17 minutes in the entire season and has claimed he was not treated as a footballer by the club

Despite returning to his former club Palmeiras, the midfielder is threatening to take the Catalans to court

Matheus Fernandes has rejoined Brazilian club Palmeiras on a four and a half year deal after his long-term contract with Barcelona was terminated abruptly.

The 23-year-old had high hopes before signing a five-year deal with the Catalans in September 2020, but he was reduced to just 17 minutes of action in his debut season at the club.

He came on as a substitute for the Blaugrana in their Champions League Group G encounter against Dynamo Kyiv on November 24, 2020.

Matheus Fernandes in action for Barcelona during a friendly match against Nastic de Tarragona on July 21, 2021.

However, one year after signing him, the Camp Nou outfit has decided to offload him back to his former club in a bid to cut down on their wage bill.

After returning to his former club, the midfielder has now recounted how he was frozen out of the team by the Dutch manager Ronald Koeman, saying he was not treated as a footballer.

The Mirror reports that the player plans to take his grievances to the court of law to seek redress against the treatment his former employers meted out to him.

How Barcelona treated Matheus Fernandes?

When asked by Globoesporte about his departure from the club, Fernandes said:

“I didn’t know [about being released], and when they told me I couldn’t believe it.

“I was at home, I was going out with my wife and I received a message from the club asking if I had the same email address. I confirmed and then received it.”

The situation left the Rio-born playmaker confused, and understandably so after receiving no explanation from the Nou Camp hierarchy. “I didn’t understand it, I sent it to my manager and lawyer. They said it was my dismissal.

Before joining Barcelona last year, Fernandes was on a season-long loan spell at Real Valladolid but could only manage three appearances before his deal expired.

