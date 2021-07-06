brazil-vs-peru:-lucas-paqueta-fires-selecao-to-copa-america-final-in-style

Brazil will be aiming for their 10th Copa America title this year after beating Peru to reach the final of the tournament

Neymar won the man of the match award after his incredible performance that helped his side conquer their South American counterpart

Lucas Paqueta’s close-range effort sealed the victory for the Selecao as they face either Argentina or Colombia in the final

Defending champions Brazil are through to the final of this year’s Copa America championship following their 1-0 triumph over stubborn Peru at the Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos.

Lucas Paqueta scored the only goal that separated both sides in the 35th minute after tapping in from close range through a Neymar assist.

Coach Tite’s men started on a blistering note mounting so much pressure on their guests but Pedro Gallese kept his cool – not allowing any of those efforts cross his goal line.

Brazil stars celebrating Lucas Paqueta after powering them ahead against Peru.

Photo by Buda Mendes

Source: Getty Images

The 31-year-old made double saves in the 18th minute after the hosts came close to breaking the deadlock in the game but the away team cleared the danger eventually.

But regardless of Peru’s defensive discipline, Neymar and his teammates continued to mount pressure on their opposition, a decision that eventually paid off 10 minutes before halftime.

The Paris Saint Germain winger got a pass from the midfield and then made a run down the left flank waiting for his colleagues to move into position before sending the ball into the centre of the 18-yard box.

And when he eventually did, Paqueta was already waiting and he just jabbed the ball into the net while the goalkeeper was just recovering from his move to cover the win Neymar operated from.

Brazil await final opposition

Brazil will now be waiting for the winner between Argentina and Colombia in the final as they will hope to retain the title they won two years ago on home soil.

Lionel Messi on the other hand will be aiming for his first title with the Argentine senior team, having missed out on previous finals, as well as the 2014 FIFA World Cup, won by Germany.

Source: .