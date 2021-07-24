brazil-vs-ivory-coast-&-olympics-men’s-soccer:-tv-channel,-live-stream,-team-news-&-matchday-two-preview

The Selecao will look to keep themselves on track for successive gold medals when they face Les Elephants in their second game

Brazil will hope to keep the defence of their Olympic crown on track at Tokyo 2020 as they take on the Ivory Coast in Yokohama, to further bolster their spot atop Group D.

Watch the Olympics on fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

The Selecao were gold medalists at Rio 2016, and trumped Germany in a free-scoring opener – but now must overcome a potential dark horse in Les Elephants to stay on course.

Editors’ Picks ‘Hopefully we can work together’ – Solskjaer gives Pogba contract update as Man Utd talks continue

What next for Wilshere? Ex-Arsenal and England star at biggest crossroads of his career so far

How will the USWNT line up vs New Zealand?

Manchester United complete £73m Sancho signing as England international signs five-year contract

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), this year’s Olympics soccer games can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Team news & rosters

Position Brazil roster Goalkeepers Brenno, Lucao, Santos* Defenders Nino, Ricardo Graca, Guilherme Arana, Gabriel Menino, Dani Alves*, Diego Carlos*, Abner Vinicius, Bruno Fuchs Midfielders Matheus Henrique, Bruno Guimaraes, Douglas Luiz, Claudinho, Reinier Forwards Gabriel Martinelli, Paulinho, Richarlison, Matheus Cunha, Antony, Malcom

Having bagged an opening hat-trick to hand Andre Jardine’s side a 4-2 victory earlier this week against Germany, Richarlison looks almost certain to retain his place for the Selecao.

With the title won on home soil five years ago at stake, there is likely to be little tinkering with a winning formula, particularly at the back where captain Dani Alves – the oldest men’s player at the tournament, at 38 – can help control the tempo of the game.

Predicted Brazil starting XI: Santos; Dani Alves, Nino, Diego Carlos, Arana; Douglas Luiz, Bruno Guimaraes; Antony, Claudinho, Richarlison; Matheus Cunha.

Position Ivory Coast roster Goalkeepers Nagoli, Tape, Tie Defenders Gnaka, Bailly*, Dabila, Ismael Diallo, Singo, Ouattara, Kouao Midfielders Doumbia, Kessie*, Kouassi, Timite Forwards Dao, Amad Diallo, Kouame, Keita, Guiagon, Gradel*, Doumbia

There is the potential for a Manchester United double act for Soualiho Haidara’s side again, after both Eric Bailly and Amad Diallo started the victory against Saudi Arabia.

The former is likely to be included among Les Elephants’ other two overage players in AC Milan man Franck Kessie – who netted the matchwinner in their opener – and Sivasspor’s Max Gradel, skippering his country six years on from a vital role in their 2015 Africa Cup of Nations success.

Predicted Ivory Coast starting XI: Tape; Singo, Dabila, Bailly, Ismael Diallo; Kouassi, Doumbia; Amad Diallo, Kessie, Gradel; Kouame.

Matchday two fixtures