brazil-vs-germany-&-olympics-men’s-soccer:-tv-channel,-live-stream,-team-news-&-matchday-one-preview

The defending Olympic champions kick off the defence of their title in Yokohama on Thursday

Brazil begin their defence of their 2016 Olympic Games men’s football title on Thursday with a tough test against Germany in Yokohama.

The Selecao took the gold medal on home soil in Rio de Janeiro five years ago inspired by Neymar, and while the Paris Saint-Germain forward is not in their squad this time round, with the likes of Dani Alves and Richarlison they still have plenty of star power as they look to retain the crown.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Team news & rosters

* Denotes over-23 player

Position Brazil roster Goalkeepers Brenno, Lucao, Santos* Defenders Nino, Ricardo Graca, Guilherme Arana, Gabriel Menino, Dani Alves*, Diego Carlos*, Abner Vinicius, Bruno Fuchs. Midfielders Matheus Henrique, Bruno Guimaraes, Douglas Luiz, Claudinho, Reinier. Forwards Gabriel Martinelli, Paulinho, Richarlison, Matheus Cunha, Antony, Malcom.

Brazil fell short in their bid to defend the Copa America title this summer, but will be hoping for better fortunes in the Games.

Just one player, Everton star Richarlison was chosen for both tournaments, with Dani Alves chosen as captain in Japan after sitting out the Copa.

Predicted Brazil starting XI: Santos, Daniel Alves, Diego Carlos, Nino, Guilherme Arana; Douglas Luiz, Bruno Guimaraes, Claudinho; Richarlison, Matheus Cunha, Antony.

Position Germany roster Goalkeepers Brodersen, Muller, Plogmann. Defenders Henrichs, Pieper, Raum, Torunarigha, Uduokhai, Schlotterbeck. Midfielders Amiri*, Arnold*, Jakobs, Lowen, Maier, Stach, Ache. Forwards Max Kruse*, Richter, Teuchert.

Germany’s Olympic preparations have been far from straightforward, with many clubs declining to release their star players for the tournament.

Max Kruse, Nadiem Amiri and Maximilian Arnold make the cut as over-23s, while the team does include five members of the squad which lifted the U21 European Championship in June.

Predicted Germany starting XI: Muller; Henrichs, Pieper, Torunarigha, Raum; Arnold, Amiri, Maier; Kruse, Teuchert, Richter.

