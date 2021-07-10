brazil-vs-argentina:-messi,-neymar-clash-in-quest-for-copa-america-glory

The Copa America 2021 final will be a mouthwatering clash between Brazil and Argentina.

On Saturday night, at the iconic Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, the two South American heavyweights will battle it out for glory.

The Selecao will be led by Neymar, who has been instrumental in their progress to the final.

Brazil is looking to defend the title it won two years ago on soil.

For Lionel Messi and Albiceleste, they are seeking continental glory after 28 years.

Messi, 34, is leading the race for the Golden Boot with four goals and has also set up five more.

The last time both countries met was in a friendly match, where Messi netted the winner in the 13th minute.

Argentina come into this game boasting a 19-game unbeaten record in all competitions.

Their last defeat came against the Brazilians in the 2019 Copa America semi-final fixture.

