Brazil gets past Peru, reaches Copa America Final (video)

Lucas Paqueta’s 35th minute goal off a Neymar feed has put Brazil within one win of winning th 2021 Copa America.

Brazil won Group B with an unbeaten mark and outlasted Chile 1-0 to set up Monday’s semifinal with Peru, and Tite’s men only needed one goal to get to the final thanks to 56% possession and a 15-7 edge in shot attempts.

The hosts will have an extra day rest of their final opponent. James Rodriguez’s Colombia and Lionel Messi’s Argentina square off Tuesday for the right to meet Brazil in Saturday night’s final.

Messi’s been the star of the tournament but Neymar isn’t far behind, and the ex-Barcelona teammates appear to be on a collision course. Colombia’s scored just three goals in five matches after finishing third in Group B.

