brazil-football-legends-marta-and-formiga-create-olympic-history

(CNN) Brazil football legends Marta and Formiga created Olympic history on Wednesday in their opening match of the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Marta, widely regarded as one of the greatest female footballers of all time, became the first player to score in five straight Olympics after netting in her country’s 5-0 win against China.

The 35-year-old, who has scored 111 international goals and has been named FIFA World Player of the Year six times, opened the scoring in the ninth minute before adding a second goal in the 74th minute.

Debinha, Andressa Alves and Beatriz scored the other goals as Brazil eased to victory in their Group F match in Rifu, Japan.

Marta’s brace means she now has 12 Olympic Games goals to her name, having scored her first in Athens in 2004, and is now just two shy of the all-time record held by her compatriot Cristiane.