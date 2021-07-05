Nigerian woman based in Brazil, Mrs Anita Ogbonna, has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, with 100 pellets of cocaine concealed in her private parts and handbag.

The agency said the mother of three was arrested on Friday on arrival in Abuja via Qatar Air from Sao Paulo, Brazil, through Doha.

“Upon a proper search, 12 wraps of cocaine inserted in her private parts were extracted, while another 88 pellets stuffed in socks were discovered hidden in her handbag,” the NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said in a statement on Sunday.

During interrogation, Ogbonna, whose three children are in Brazil, reportedly claimed that she lost her husband three years ago.

Babafemi said, “She confessed that she decided to traffic the illicit drug to raise money for the burial of her father scheduled for July 22 in Imo State. She said one Emeka, alias KC, also based in Brazil, gave her the drug to deliver in Nigeria for a fee of $3,000.

“Ogbonna said she pushed the wraps of cocaine into her private parts after her attempts to swallow the pellets failed. The suspect, who owns a shop where she sells African foodstuffs in Brazil, further claimed that she had to drop her three young children with a Kenyan lady who is her neighbour in Brazil before she embarked on the quick-money journey.”

Meanwhile, narcotic officers attached to a courier company in Lagos have intercepted 500grams of ketamine concealed in the walls of a wooden box filled with bitter kola that originated from Douala, Cameroon, and heading for the United States of America.

The NDLEA said another 500grams of methamphetamine hidden in automobile parts going to Australia were also seized at the firm.

The Chairman and Chief Executive of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd.), commended men of the agency for their diligence and commitment to work.

Copyright Bioreports News.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Bioreports News.

Contact: [email protected]