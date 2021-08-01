Bray Wyatt WWE release: Braun Strowman reacts with three-word tweet – GIVEMESPORT

WWE fans and a legion of the sport’s talent took to Twitter on Saturday to express their surprise, shock and outrage at the news of former World Champion Bray Wyatt’s release.

On-screen partner in crime Alexa Bliss, former teammate-turned-foe Adam Scherr (better known as Braun Strowman), and former women’s champion Mickie James were among those who addressed the breaking news.

Wyatt has not been seen on WWE television since the Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania in April. The appearance came just 24 hours after he was defeated by Randy Orton at the marquee pay-per-view.

Reports that have surfaced since indicated that Wyatt was originally supposed to defeat Orton at the pay-per-view, but WWE changed their minds and had Orton pin The Fiend.





Wyatt joined WWE on a developmental deal in 2009, but it was his decision to adopt a persona that made him a Cult Leader and the leader of his own stable.

The former WWE Champion had appeared in promos for Raw shows in August, but Saturday’s announcement ended any speculation about a potential return, simply stating:

“WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors.”





While it’s too soon to say what Wyatt might do next, the announcement coincided with the news that Adam Scherr has booked his first fight since getting released by WWE.

According to PWInsider, the former Universal Champion has reportedly agreed to wrestle at Qatar Pro Wrestling’s ‘SuperSlam 3’ show and will be traveling to Qatar in September to sign an agreement.

Scherr responded to the new with a tweet that simply read ‘Brother I’m waiting!!!!!!’ above a picture of the two former WWE stars in the ring together.

The news comes amidst speculation that Scherr, who performed under the ring name Braun Strowman during his time in WWE, has received interest from both AEW and his former employer after getting released back in June.

Scherr, who joined WWE as a member of the Wyatt Family – which also included Erick Rowan and the late Luke Harper – before establishing a rivalry with Wyatt, may be looking to hook up with his former colleague at some point in the future.

WWE talents typically carry a 90-day no-compete clause in their contract though, meaning that Wyatt is unlikely to appear in the ring again much before the end of the year.

