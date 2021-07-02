brave-9-year-old-girl-helps-her-mum-deliver-baby-as-she-goes-into-early-labour,-says-it’s-fun

A nurse mum coached her daughter into helping her deliver a child after she went into early labour and with no adult in the house

According to the mum, she called her hubby but he was stuck in traffic and had no option but to ask her 9-year-old daughter to come to help her

As soon as the baby was born, she asked the young girl to get a towel and gently cover the baby and bring the child to her

A 9-year-old girl identified as Aakayla Gunn has warmed the hearts of many after successfully helping her nurse mother who went into an early labour to deliver a child.

9-Year-Old Aakayla and her mother. Photo: @PIX11.com.

9-year-old delivers a child

Gunn was at home with her mother who is a nurse at St.Luke’s South Hospital. Her mother went into labour, a week earlier than the expected delivery date.

According to a report by PIX11.com, the young girl helped her mother deliver as the latter coached her on what to do and how to do it.

The girl’s father said:

“We may have a doctor on our hands. Already delivering babies at 9! Let’s go, Aakayla!”

The young girl helped deliver her baby sister Aubree Rose who was 3.2kg

Aakayla said:

“It was fun. She looked really pretty.”

Her mother Angelica Gunn started feeling contractions. She called her husband to rush home, but Caleb got stuck in traffic.

The mum said:

“I screamed for Aakayla to come in, I was just like, ‘You have to look. Something’s happening. Is her head coming out?’ And she’s like, ‘I can’t look.’ And I’m like, ‘You have to,.”

However, with two pushes, her baby girl came out and Aakayla caught her. She then asked her to go get the towel and asked her to hold her baby sister softly and bring the child to her.

