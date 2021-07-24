Braun Strowman: WWE reportedly interested in re-signing former Universal Champion – GIVEMESPORT

WWE is reportedly interested in re-signing former Universal Champion Braun Strowman. This comes after Strowman was surprisingly released by WWE last month.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer notes that the recent signing spree that All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has been on as of late has meant that WWE has become interested in bringing Strowman back into the company:

There is interest in bringing Strowman back especially after recent AEW signings

As of right now, there is no word on if WWE has made an offer to bring Braun Strowman back, and it’s unclear how serious the company’s interest actually is. For any potential updates on the matter, make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport.





As noted previously, Braun Strowman, along with several other WWE stars, was released by the company on June 2. Given Strowman’s status within the company, many fans were caught off guard by the former Universal Champion’s release from the company.

What made Strowman’s release so surprising was the fact that he was part of a WWE Championship match with Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania Backlash a few weeks prior.

Reports at the time suggest that with WWE looking to cut back on its budget, Braun Strowman was released due to the mega-contract he was on. There is no word on what contract Strowman would be offered if he is to return to the company.

WWE has shown that they are willing to rehire some wrestlers that they’ve released this year. This was seen in June when Samoa Joe was brought back to the company to rejoin the NXT brand after being released by WWE in April.

Again, there is no word on if WWE has even made an offer to Braun Strowman as of right now, and it’s not even clear how serious WWE’s interest in Strowman is. For any potential updates over the coming days and weeks, make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport.

AEW

Bobby Lashley

Braun Strowman

Drew McIntyre

Samoa Joe

WWE

WWE NXT

next story



News Now – Sport News

