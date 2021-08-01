Home NEWS Brand journalists chairman, Princewill Ekwujuru is dead
Brand journalists chairman, Princewill Ekwujuru is dead

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
Princewill Ekwujuru, Chairman of the Brand Journalists Association of Nigeria (BJAN) has passed away.

The late bioreports staff died at the Navy Hospital in Ojo, Lagos, after three weeks of battling for survival.

Ekwujuru underwent brain surgery after a motorcycle (okada) accident along Badagry road.

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has expressed sadness over the death.

Lagos Council Secretary, Tunde Olalere prayed that God will comfort the family and forgive the deceased’s shortcomings.

“He was a hard-working personality that believed in equality and equity. May his soul find rest with God Almighty”, the scribe added.

The remains of Ekwujuru will be interred in his home town, Njaba in Imo State, on September 2, 2021.

