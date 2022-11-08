Braga, Lazio get Conference League playoffs opponents

Tuesday, November 8, 2022

After being eliminated from the Europa League, Braga and Lazio will face Fiorentina and CFR Cluj, respectively, in the Conference League play-offs.

The draw which determined the match-ups took place on Monday.

AS Roma won the inaugural 2021/2022 season of the Conference League, but the title holders are currently trying their luck in the Europa League.

Other play-offs meetings include Qarabag versus Gent, Trabzonspor versus Basel, Bodø/Glimt versus Lech Poznan, AEK Larnaca versus Dnipro-1, Sheriff versus Partizan and Ludogorets versus Anderlecht.

The first leg matches of the ties are scheduled for February 16, with the second leg matches a week later on February 23.

In the playoffs, the eight runners-up from the Conference League group stage will face the third-placed teams from the Europa League group stage.

The winners of the ties advance to the round of 16, joining the eight Conference League group winners.

(dpa/Bioreports)

