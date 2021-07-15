Bradley Beal of Team USA basketball to miss Tokyo Olympics, Jerami Grant enters protocols – ESPN

2:44 PM ET Adrian Wojnarowski Close Senior NBA Insider Host of The Woj Pod Joined ESPN in 2017

Brian Windhorst



LAS VEGAS — Bradley Beal will miss the Tokyo Olympics as he remains in the health and safety protocols and Team USA is working to replace him, USA Basketball announced Thursday.

Additionally, forward Jerami Grant has entered the health and safety protocols out of an abundance of caution, the team said. His status for Tokyo is yet to be determined, but there is hope he could clear the protocols in time to travel with the team next week, sources told ESPN.

USA Basketball said a roster replacement for Beal will be named at a later time.

The Americans have depth at guard, especially when Jrue Holiday and Devin Booker join the team after the NBA Finals. Zach LaVine has also played well over the past week and could step into Beal’s role.

With this roster balance and Grant’s status uncertain, Team USA may also consider forwards in addition to looking at guards.