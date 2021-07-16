brad-keselowski-speaks-on-leaving-team-penske-at-season’s-end

In a statement issued Thursday, Brad Keselowski reflected on his tenure with Team Penske, which will end at the conclusion of this NASCAR Cup Series season.

Team Penske confirmed Keselowski’s exit from the organization earlier Thursday, along with Xfinity Series champion Austin Cindric’s move into Keselowski’s No. 2 Ford. Additionally, Harrison Burton will replace Matt DiBenedetto in the No. 21 Ford at Penske-aligned Wood Brothers Racing.

Keselowski has driven for the organization since 2010. That year, he gave Roger Penske his first NASCAR championship when he won the Xfinity Series title. Two years later in 2012, he brought Team Penske its first Cup Series crown.

Other milestones that Keselowski has achieved with Team Penske include “crown jewel” victories in the 2018 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis, the 2018 Southern 500 at Darlington and the 2020 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte.

He also claimed Team Penske’s milestone 500th win across all motorsports series in September 2018 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Altogether, Keselowski has earned 67 victories for Team Penske, making him the organization’s all-time wins leader.

As part of the statement, Keselowski noted that “making the decision to part ways with Team Penske to embrace a new opportunity and challenge was a difficult one, and one I did not take lightly.

“I know I am leaving in a good place though,” he continued, “and I am both excited and eager to share the details of what’s next for me soon.”

His full statement can be seen below.

