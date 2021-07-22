Brabus 800 Is A Mercedes GLE Coupe Upgraded To Make 789 HP – Motor1

The Brabus 800 is the German tuner’s take on the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4Matic+ Coupe. It comes with a healthy power boost over the stylish crossover straight from the factory.

The Brabus 800 packs 789 horsepower (588 kilowatts or 800 metric horsepower) and 737 pound-feet (1,000 Newton-meters) of torque. In comparison, the stock version has 603 horsepower (450 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque.

The extra power lets the Brabus-tuned model hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 174 mph (280 kph). This isn’t a big improvement from the stock vehicle that hits 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.7 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 174 mph (280 kph).

To make so much more muscle, Brabus installs turbos with a larger compressor unit and reinforced axial bearings. They run at up to 23.2 psi (1.6 bar) of boost. There’s also a revised engine tune. Buyers can also select the company’s stainless steel exhaust with controlled exhaust flaps and four titanium/carbon tailpipes.

A revised control module for the air suspension lowers the GLE Coupe by 0.9843 inches (25 millimeters)

Brabus completes the transformation by installing an aggressive body kit onto the GLE 63. The parts have exposed carbon fiber, and customers can select a high-gloss or matte look for the pieces. The upgrades include a front splitter with raised ends, revised openings in the fascia, and a new grille. At the back, there’s a three-piece spoiler and an aggressive diffuser.

If a customer wants, Brabus can refit the interior with high-quality leather and Alcantara. The company can also fit different trim like wood and carbon.

If you don’t want to go through the whole upgrade process to get a Brabus 800, the company offers the PowerXtra B40 – 700 engine tune for the GLE 63 that increases the stock output by 87 hp (64.7 kW) for a total of 690 hp (515 kW).