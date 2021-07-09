boys-soccer:-gulls,-valiants-share-soccer-awards

Jul. 9—The best of Cowapa League boys soccer came in pairs for the shortened 2021 spring season.

With 5-1 league records, Seaside and Valley Catholic shared the league championship award; Players of the Year were Valley Catholic’s Garratt Alles and Seaside’s Westin Carter; Goalkeepers of the Year were Sam Brown of Valley Catholic and Riley Wunderlich of Seaside; and Coaches of the Year were Seaside’s John Chapman and Valley Catholic’s Mike Chertude.

The Gulls broke the tie with 10 of their 11 starters earning all-league honors, to Valley Catholic’s nine all-league players.

Banks and Tillamook, tied for last in the league standings with 1-5 records, had seven all-league selections each. Astoria did not field a varsity team.

