“Boys, don’t trespass anyhow” – Actor, Femi Adebayo sends warning to men as he celebrates daughter on her birthday (video)

Popular Yoruba actor, Femi Adebayo has taken to social media to celebrate his beautiful daughter, Firdaos, as she turns a new age today, July 15.

The proud father who is presently in London for his movie premiere, shared a video compilation of his daughter’s pictures and showered prayers on her, while noting that he’s very proud of her.

The 43-year-old movie star also issued a stern warning to his gender to stay away from his little girl.

He wrote,

“It is a double celebration for me as my movie premieres in London today and my First fruit adds a year.

Dearest FIRDAOS NINIOLA ADEBAYO, ever since you came to this world, you have always been a source of joy to the entire Adebayo’s family.



Inshaa Allah, we will never cry over you. 🙏

We are Always proud of you. Enjoy your day dear & avoid too much of ijekuje!😁

Boys, don’t trespass anyhow ooo. 😀😀😀”

Watch below,

A while ago, Femi Adebayo revealed why he gifted one of his employees a brand new car.

The thespian recently gifted a member of his team, Yemi Akinlosotu, a new Toyota Corolla.

Sharing a video which captured the moment he received the papers for the car from his boss on his Instagram page, Yemi penned a lengthy note of appreciation to his boss.

“With joy in my heart, I want to say a big thank you to my boss, my father, my mentor, my everything, Femi Adebayo.I really don’t know what I have done to deserve this gift, sir. I have lost count (of) how many times I have wronged you, sir; ranging from lots of disappointment, destruction of properties and lots more.

“Yet, you still find it in your heart to bless me with this beautiful car. May you and your family never know sorrow for the rest of your life, sir. God bless you.” He wrote.