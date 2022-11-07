Boy George’s real name: I’m A Celeb’s star’s birth name and stage name he was known for

Boy George is best known from his time as frontman of Culture Club, who rose to fame with their iconic 80’s classic “Karma Chameleon”. Fast forward over four decades and the singer and DJ remains a much sought after A-List star.

In October 2022, it was revealed that Boy George is taking part in I’m A Celebrity 2022, but how much do you actually know about the 80s singer?

Boy George was born in Eltham, London, on June 14, 1961, and is a singer, DJ, and TV star. Before finding fame, he lived in squats around the Warren Street area of Central London and was good friends with fellow 80s singer Marilyn.

His real name is George Alan O’Dowd but he chose his stage name when he formed Culture Club in the early 1980s. He performed under the previous stage name Lieutenant Lush during his time with the group Bow Wow Wow.

Culture Club, were one of the biggest bands of the 80s with huge hits such as “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me”, “Time (Clock of the Heart)” and of course “Karma Chameleon”.

The group went on to win Grammy and Brit Awards, before splitting up in 1986. This made Boy George embark on a solo career, and had hits with singles “Everything I Own” and “The Crying Game”.

Boy George was also one of the vocals on the original Band Aid track, “Do They Know It’s Christmas?”, in 1984.

In 1985 he provided backing vocals on Feargal Sharkey’s number one hit A Good Heart.

During his career, Boy George has put his name to a number of different projects including DJ sets, fashion design and photography. He has also appeared on TV shows including Real Housewives Of Beverley Hills, and The Voice UK.

In addition to his chart success, he has pursued other endeavours such as his B-Rude fashion line and DJ sets.

Boy George has also earned money from two autobiographies about his life, 1995’s Take it Like a Man and 2005’s Straight.

In 2016, he signed up as a coach on the fifth series of The Voice UK, and hinted he had taken the gig for the money, telling the Daily Star at the time: “Some people may think you’re too cool to be doing a reality show like this.

“What do you say to that? I suppose it’s a compliment. But being cool doesn’t pay the bills.”

It has also been reported George will receive nearly £1million for appearing on I’m A Celebrity 2022, a source told MailOnline.

As of October 2022 Boy George is neither married, or has any children. Although there had been much speculation about his sexuality during the 80s, he had always maintained that he was bisexual.

However, in his 1995 autobiography Take It Like A Man, George stated that he was actually gay, not bisexual.

