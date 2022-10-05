Boy Accidentally Kills 12-Year-Old Brother While Testing Bulletproof Charm

Yusuf Abubakar, a 12-year-old Nigerian child, was accidentally killed by his older brother.

In Dutse Gogo Town, in the Kaiama LGA of Kwara State, the deceased’s brother, Abubakar Abubakar, accidentally committed the act while testing a bulletproof charm.

According to reports, the sad event took place on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

Okasanmi Ajayi, a spokeswoman for the state police command, stated the following on Monday, October 3:

“At about 2200hrs, of 2/10/2022, a report was received at Kaiama police station about the killing Yusuf by his elder brother, both sons of one Abubakar Abubakar, a hunter in Dutse Gogo town via Kaiama, during the process of testing the efficacy of newly procured gunshot protective charm.

This incident happened after fortifying themselves with the protective charm, the elder son brought his father’s dane gun and shot his younger sibling. The charm failed and the 12-year-old Yusuf Abubakar d#ed on the spot.

The culprit escaped into the bushes immediately after the act was committed.“

