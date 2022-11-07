Box Cart race brings thrills to Bo Kaap in Cape Town

More than fifty drivers of these box carts, which are handmade vehicles mounted on four wheels and pushed by human strength and gravity alone, competed on Sunday in Cape Town.

Along with speed, each team is judged on their final position, creativity and showmanship.

“So the BF Goodrich cart is modeled on the Jurassic Park vehicle. We are here today to race and to bring awareness to the Kariga Save the Rhino Fund and the foundation that runs it,” said Antonio Pereira, the Brand Manager, BF Goodrich.

The principle is simple: arrive first at the bottom of the hill, by direct elimination. The creativity of the design and the staging at the time of the departure is then largely taken into account in the designation of the winners.

“Well, we built a pink tank because we think there’s a lot of violence in the world at the moment and we don’t think there’s anything that shows peace more than painting a weapon in like a soft, happy color and just showing that we, we want to spread love and we want to spread peace instead,” on spectator said.

The races have been organized by Red Bull in about 50 countries around the world, but this was the first time in Cape Town, where 12,000 spectators gathered behind the straw bales along the slope of the Muslim neighborhood of Bo-Kaap, with its typical low, colorful houses.

