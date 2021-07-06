BOTW’s Link Is The Richest In The Series, According To Study – Screen Rant

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild removed wallet upgrades, adding a high Rupee cap and making its version of Link the wealthiest in the series.

Along with introducing new mechanics, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild broke from several traditions of the Zelda franchise, doing away with collecting Pieces of Heart and purchasing wallet upgrades to increase Link’s total Rupee limit. As a consequence of the latter change, Breath of the Wild‘s Link actually has the ability to become the wealthiest in the entire series.

In each The Legend of Zelda game, the story focuses on a new reincarnation of Link, the hero of Hyrule. His spirit is called forth anytime the kingdom or its ruler is in danger, and he battles to aid Princess Zelda in defeating Ganon. Throughout the franchise, there are some constants players can count on: Gameplay is a mix of combat and puzzle solving, bosses follow the rule of threes, and players will want to collect as many Rupees as possible for purchasing useful items to help them save Hyrule.

Rupee wallet upgrades were once an important part of The Legend of Zelda, but Breath of the Wild opted to omit them. Instead, the game gives players a blanket Rupee cap of 999,999, the largest sum Link has ever been able to carry at once. Twilight Princess previously held this record, with a maximum wallet size of 9,999 Rupees after two upgrades.

BOTW’s Rupee Cap Makes Link Rich

According to a study by NetCredit, one Rupee is worth approximately 9 cents – $0.096 USD, to be exact. This means that, with a wallet capacity of 999,999 Rupees, Link has a real-world earnings potential of $96,329 USD. While the study still ranked Link eighth out of 12 for the most profitable video game characters from different series, Breath of the Wild easily places him at the top spot for The Legend of Zelda franchise.

Unlike past games, however, Rupees aren’t easily found in BOTW. In prior titles, Rupees could be obtained through mundane-yet-fun tasks such as cutting grass, breaking clay pots, defeating enemies and opening treasure chests. While major enemies and bosses still drop the gemstone currency, players primarily acquire Rupees by collecting and crafting items, then selling them to a merchant. Because of this, reaching the maximum Rupee limit in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will take time and dedication to achieve, meaning this Link is a fully self-made multi-thousandaire.

