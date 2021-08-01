Botswana expects 1.38 mln COVID-19 vaccines in next two months – Xinhua | English.news.cn – Xinhua

GABORONE, July 31 (Xinhua) — Botswana, which has been experiencing a short and delayed supply of COVID-19 vaccines, is expecting to receive a significant number of them in the next two months, an official said Friday.

At least 1.38 million vaccines will be received between August and September from different sources, including the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX), Edwin Dikoloti, Botswana’s Minister of Health and Wellness said when updating the country’s parliament on the COVID-19 vaccines acquisition.

Dikoloti said there has been short and delayed supply but that authorities have been constantly engaging with the suppliers for expedited delivery of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Botswana has invested over 19 million U.S. dollars through different platforms to ensure there are adequate vaccines for eligible citizens.

The southern African country has registered 106,690 confirmed cases and 1,569 deaths due to COVID-19. A total of 227,982 people have received their first vaccine dose and 124,425 have been fully vaccinated. Enditem