boss-lady:-fans-react-as-bbnaija’s-ka3na-gifts-herself-lands-and-diamonds-as-early-birthday-presents

Big Brother . 2020 ex-housemate, Ka3na has taken to social media to show off the gifts she purchased ahead of her birthday on the 17th

The entrepreneur who excitedly announced that she bought more valuable properties also showed the document so that unbelievers would see

Fans of the reality star took to the comments section to hail her with many calling her the one and only boss lady

Big Brother . star, Ka3na will turn a year older soon and she is already splurging money on valuable gifts for herself.

In a recent post the self-acclaimed boss lady shared, she revealed that she had purchased more lands and diamonds to celebrate her birthday, in advance.

Ka3na will be a year older on July 17

Photo credit: @official_ka3na

Source: Instagram

In the other half of her post which was a video, the entrepreneur who sat in an office chair excitedly showed off files containing documents of her recent acquisitions.

She captioned the post with:

“More LANDS and Diamonds. Early Birthday Gift From Me To Me. Tag All Them Unbelievers To Repent. Just Getting Started, countdown 17 – 07 – 2021.”

Check out the post below:

Fans react

Fans and followers of the reality star took to the comment section to hail and congratulate her, read some of the comments below:

Truth_icon1:

“Boss lady doings, I love that from me to me thingy. No lies detected.”

Henrysandra9459:

“Shill with your lands and diamonds,let them shill with their English,love you once again.”

Success_godwin_john:

“The only Boss lady I know, others are Keke’s lady.”

Praiseabbie:

“Wow!! Congratulations Boss Lady.”

Chrisythiana_nk:

“Congratulations.”

Fans give Neo 2m and brand new car as birthday gifts

Former Big Brother . (BB.) housemate Neo Akpofure clocked a new age and was lovingly celebrated by many on social media.

However, fans of the ex-Lockdown housemate made sure that the celebration didn’t just go by without making it extra special for their favourite celebrity.

The young man was surprised with a cash gift of two million naira for his birthday. As if that was not enough, the fans also gifted the reality star a brand new car to make his birthday one to remember.

Source: .