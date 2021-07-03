Boss Baby: Family Business Voice Cast – What The Actors Really Look Like – Screen Rant

The sequel The Boss Baby: Family Business brings back the actors from the original film, while also introducing some new characters (and voices). Released on July 2, 2021, the family film continues the story in the original American animated feature, The Boss Baby, which debuted in 2017. The movie once again centers on the Templeton brothers — but with a twist.

Boss Baby 2 is set several decades after the original Boss Baby (and its spin-off animated Netflix series). Tim Templeton is now a stay-at-home father raising two daughters, while his former “boss baby” brother Ted has grown into a highly successful businessman. The two have completely forgotten about their adventures with Baby Corp; however, when a new emergency threatens the organization, Ted and Tim are recruited by Tina — Tim’s infant daughter and Baby Corp agent — to go undercover for a crucially important mission.

Most of the original cast from Boss Baby reprises their roles as animated characters in the sequel, with one notable exception. James Marsden takes over a role from Tobey Maguire, while a rising child star takes over the role of Tim’s daughter. There are a number of notable celebrity voices added to the mix, thanks to the addition of a new antagonist and other supporting characters. The following are all the major roles in Boss Baby 2, as well as where viewers might recognize the voices from.

Alec Baldwin as Ted Templeton Jr.

Alec Baldwin returns to voice Theodore Lindsey “Ted” Templeton Jr. in Boss Baby 2. While in the previous movie (and the Netflix series Back to Business), Ted was a super-star at Baby Corp, in Family Business he is an adult and very successful, but at the cost of having alienated and isolated himself from others. Baldwin has enjoyed a long career in both television and feature film (and stage), but is most recognized for roles like Jack Donaghy in 30 Rock, and Alan Hunley, (the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency) in Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation and Mission Impossible — Fallout — not to mention his unforgettable monologue in Glengarry Glen Ross, and his impressions of Donald Trump on SNL.

James Marsden as Tim Templeton

Ted’s older brother Timothy Leslie “Tim” Templeton also returns in The Boss Baby: Family Business, but is now voiced by James Marsden. In the previous film, young Tim was voiced by Miles Bakshi, while Tobey Maguire provided the voice of the adult version (who was the film’s narrator). Marsden is perhaps best known for playing Scott Summers, aka Cyclops, in Fox’s X-Men movies, Teddy Flood in HBO’s Westworld series, and the sheriff Tom Wachowski in Sonic the Hedgehog.

Amy Sedaris as Tina Templeton

One of the strongest additions to Family Business is the hilarious Amy Sedaris, who plays Tina Templeton, Tim’s infant daughter — and the latest generation of a “boss baby” for Baby Corp. Sedaris is a comedian; her breakout role was as Jerri Blank in the short-lived cult-favorite Strangers With Candy. Sedaris also had memorable roles as Mimi Kanasis in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and the spunky mechanic Peli Motto in The Mandalorian. Her distinct voice may also be familiar to BoJack Horseman fans since she played Princess Carolyn for all six seasons.

Ariana Greenblatt as Tabitha Templeton

Tim’s eldest daughter Tabitha Templeton is voiced by Ariana Greenblatt (replacing Nina Zoe Bakshi from in the first movie). Tabitha is a gifted student, but her dedication to her studies at The Acorn Center for Advanced Childhood is causing her and Tim to drift apart. Greenblatt is a rising child star whose breakout role was the TV series Stuck in the Middle. She’s appeared in several major films, including playing young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War, Julia in The One and Only Ivan, and Young Nina in In The Heights. Greenblatt also played Minnow in Love and Monsters.

Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Armstrong

Jeff Goldblum plays the main antagonist in Boss Baby 2: Dr. Erwin Armstrong, the founder and operator of a chain of specialty schools: The Acorn Center for Advanced Childhood. Goldblum is a Hollywood icon, remembered for both his previous roles in pop culture staples like The Fly, Jurassic Park, and Independence Day, as well as more recent roles such as Zack Nichols in Law and Order: Criminal Intent, Deputy Kovacs in The Grand Budapest Hotel and Grandmaster in Thor: Ragnarok.

Boss Baby 2 Supporting Roles

Eva Longoria as Carol: Longoria plays Tim’s wife, Carol, a busy working mom. Longoria is best known for co-starring as Gabrielle Solis in Desperate Housewives, as well as her short-lived sitcom Telenovela. Longoria also has several high-profile advertising deals, appearing in advertising for major brands like Bebe Sport, L’Oréal and New York & Co.

Jimmy Kimmel as Ted Templeton Sr.: Kimmel reprises his role as Ted Sr., Tim and Ted Jr.’s father. Kimmel is the host and executive producer of the long-running late-night series Jimmy Kimmel Live. The comedian has also hosted (or otherwise appeared in) a number of other TV programs, such as The Man Show and Win Ben Stein’s Money.

Lisa Kudrow as Janice Templeton: Kudrow also reprises her role as Janice, Tim and Ted Jr.’s mother. Kudrow is best known as Phoebe Buffay from Friends, although she’s stayed active in the industry. Kudrow appeared in a number of TV series since Friends, including Scandal, The Comeback, BoJack Horseman and Space Force.

James McGrath as Wizzie: McGrath returns to voice Wizzie, Tim’s old Wizard alarm clock from his childhood. In addition to his work in the Boss Baby franchise, McGrath also appeared in the comedy Go Man Go, as well as various shorts.

Raphael Alejandro as Nathan / Lead Baby Ninja: Alejandro provides the voices for the young bully Nathan, as well as the lead Baby Ninja working for Dr. Armstrong. Alejandro previously appeared in Once Upon A Time as Roland, as well as Bunk’d in the role of Matteo Silva.

Serenity Brown as Meghan: Brown appears as the piano-playing student Meghan. The actress is most recognizable from her roles Boonlinka in Black Jesus and Dash in Puppy Dog Pals.

