HBO Max streams new movies from Warner Bros. the same day they’re released in theaters.

Angela Lang/Bioreports



This year, all year, HBO Max is streaming new, theatrically released movies at no extra charge the same day each film hits US cinemas. But this weekend’s biggest releases — like Boss Baby 2 (a.k.a. The Boss Baby: The Family Business), The Forever Purge and Zola — aren’t streaming on HBO Max. Neither is The Fast and the Furious 9, sometimes called F9 or Fast 9, although the latest blockbuster in the Fast and Furious franchise will be on HBO Max months from now.

But one of these new movies, Boss Baby 2, is available to stream now, elsewhere: The Boss Baby animated sequel is streaming now for paid subscribers on Peacock.

HBO Max made waves last year when it announced it would stream new, theatrically released movies at no extra charge the same day each film hits US cinemas in 2021 — but only if they’re distributed by the studio Warner Bros. That means every Warner Bros. movie this year will be released both on HBO Max and in cinemas at the same time, including Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Suicide Squad, Dune and The Matrix 4 to come.

But it also means movies from any other studio won’t.

Entertain your brain with the coolest news from streaming to superheroes, memes to video games.

This so-called hybrid release strategy for Warner Bros. and HBO Max is unprecedented, but it’s also sparking some misguided hope among moviegoers when any new movie hits theaters. Without knowing the studio distributing that new flick, lots of people get curious that maybe it’s one of the movies available on HBO Max too.

Warner Bros. movies have the direct pipeline to Max because HBO Max and Warner Bros. are both owned and operated by AT&T‘s WarnerMedia. They’re siblings, essentially.

But it’s worth noting that this hybrid strategy is unique to Warner Bros. and HBO. No other Hollywood studios are being this aggressive in putting this many movies (including megabudget blockbusters) on a streaming service immediately at no extra charge.

The hybrid release strategy is so aggressive, in fact, that WarnerMedia is ending it after 2021. Starting in 2022, Warner Bros. movies are expected to have a window of time exclusively in theaters before moving to other formats like online rentals and HBO Max. However, that theatrical window will be much shorter than it was before the pandemic.

Is Boss Baby 2 on HBO Max?

Nope, but it is available to stream at home elsewhere! Dreamworks Animation’s sequel The Boss Baby: Family Business hit theaters Friday, but it also available to stream on either of Peacock’s premium, paid tiers too. Both the $5- and $10-a-month tiers can watch Boss Baby 2 as soon as its available at no added cost; read the sections before formore details on those tiers and on discounts that may make them cheaper or even free for you.

Anyone who watches Peacock on a free membership can’t stream Boss Baby 2; you’ll need to upgrade to a premium account.

Is Fast and Furious 9 on HBO Max?



No, not yet.

Fast and Furious 9 is distributed by Universal, not Warner Bros., so F9 isn’t going to be available on HBO Max at the same time it’s in theaters.

But F9 will be on HBO Max eventually. HBO has what’s known as a pay-one licensing deal with Universal, which means HBO is the first place Universal’s movies are shown on TV or streaming services. But F9 won’t reach HBO and HBO Max until after the film has already been available first in theaters, then as an online rental and finally on Blu-ray and DVD for sale. Universal hasn’t confirmed the Blu-ray/DVD release date yet, but it isn’t expected until October at the earliest. And then F9’s streaming availability would wait until after that. Typically, these pay-one movies tend to be released to streaming about nine months after theatrical release.

Essentially, that means HBO Max will get F9 to stream first before any other services, but the flick won’t become available to stream there for months.

What about The Forever Purge, Zola and A Quiet Place Part 2? Are they on Max?

No, none of them is distributed by Warner Bros, so they’re not on Max. And of them is available online yet.

The Forever Purge is distributed by Universal, which is opting to release it exclusively in theaters at first. However, The Forever purge is subject to that same licensing deal as F9, so The Forever Purge should show up on HBO Max eventually. Again, these movies tend to finally reach their first streaming service about nine months after theatrical release.

A Quiet Place Part 2, the sequel to horror hit A Quiet Place, is distributed by Paramount Pictures, and it’s only in theaters. But A Quiet Place Part 2 will be available on streaming service Paramount Plus 45 days after its theatrical release, which puts it on track to stream beginning July 12. That’s much faster than theatrically released movies would have made it to a streaming service before the pandemic.

Zola is distributed by A24, a smaller studio that is releasing it exclusively in theaters at first.

OK, so what new movies can I stream on HBO Max when they’re in theaters?

Available through Sunday: The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

Available through July 11: In the Heights.

July 16: Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Aug. 6: The Suicide Squad.

Aug. 20: Reminiscence.

Sept. 10: Malignant.

Sept. 17: Cry Macho.

Oct. 1: The Many Saints of Newark.

Oct. 22: Dune .

. Nov. 19: King Richard.

Dec. 22: The Matrix 4.

All these titles will be available on HBO Max the same day they hit US theaters.

Generally, most of the new Warner Bros. movies become available to stream on Max at 12:01 a.m. PT/3:01 a.m. ET on the day of their release. But the timing for other movies may vary, depending on when the first cinematic screenings take place at theaters. Wonder Woman 1984, for example, became available at 9 a.m. PT/noon ET on Dec. 25 because that was the earliest theaters were open that day.

The movies will be available to stream on HBO Max for 31 days. They’re generally expected to be removed from the service at 11:59 p.m. PT on that 31st day.



Now playing:

Watch this:



Amazon’s MGM takeover is big for Prime Video — but not…



3:34

