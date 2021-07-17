borussia-dortmund-and-lion-city-sailors-sign-partnership-with-focus-on-youth-development-and-knowledge-sharing

The European giant will work closely with the club to promote young talents…

Bundesliga giants and 2021 German Cup winners Borussia Dortmund (BVB) and Singapore Premier League (SPL) club Lion City Sailors (LCS) have entered into a two-and-a-half-year partnership which would see a series of youth development programmes, coaching, educational and professional exchanges as well as football training camps in Germany, among others, that will bring the two football clubs together with one common goal.

This partnership between BVB and LCS will also help flourish Singapore’s youth football development and overall support the growth in areas of sports science, sports medicine, analytics and talent scouting.

Benedikt Scholz, Head of International & New Business and Managing Director of BVB Football Academy said: “We are proud to solidify this partnership with LCS, one of the most exciting football clubs in the SPL. Establishing key partners of this scale and ambition has always been a central part of our vision for BVB, enabling us to keep sharing and contributing towards the growth of youth football in Asia. We are looking forward to working with LCS to bring to life our key objectives in youth development and sports education.”

The partnership will see an annual training camp in Dortmund for the LCS Football Academy’s elite team, with an additional training stint pencilled in for selected footballers from the Academy’s scholarship programme.

Suresh Letchmanan, Managing Director of BVB Asia Pacific further highlighted: “We are very excited about this partnership; it is an incredible milestone for both BVB and LCS. Both clubs are dynamic and progressive brands with a commitment to developing talented youth players and it is these common beliefs which make the two organisations ideally suited. We will be working closely to implement creative and innovative activities with LCS in the coming months that harness the passion of our clubs and connect with our fantastic fans in and around Asia.”

The Sailors are excited at the prospect of a partnership that will boost its drive for the development of the club and its LCS Football Academy that is aimed at growing into an elite youth development hub.

“We are delighted to partner with BVB, a club that has shown a tremendous commitment to youth development, fan engagement and the growth of the sport in general,” said LCS Chief Executive Officer, Chew Cun-Liang.

“We are an ambitious club with a vision of becoming one of the best in Asia. To get there, we must learn from the best, and in BVB we have found a partner that is among the best in the world,” he added. “We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with BVB.”