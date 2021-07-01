borno:-gov-zulum,-president-bazoum-discuss-return-of-nigerian-refugees-in-niger

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum is in Niger Republic on the invitation of President Mohamed Bazoum.

Bazoum on Thursday hosted Zulum alongside Governor of Diffa region, Isa Lameen.

Zulum was accompanied by Senator Abubakar Kyari and Borno House of Assembly Speaker, Abdulkarim Lawan to the closed door meeting in Diffa.

The parley focused on the return of Nigerian refugees from Borno.

The displaced persons fled communities in Borno since 2014 due to Boko Haram attacks.

Diffa is within close proximity to some communities in the northern part of Borno.

Zulum told reporters that the meeting was “very fruitful”.

“We have taken a number of decisions, which includes the reparation of Borno. These people have been in Niger in the last six years.

“With significant improvement regarding our security situation, our people are now looking forward to returning to their communities.

“We will work with relevant institutions. We shall do everything possible within our reach to safely resettle our people within the shortest possible time,” Zulum said.

Refugees: Ortom calls on UN to intervene in Cameroon Crisis