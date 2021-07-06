boris-johnson-said-it-would-be-‘ludicrous’-for-him-to-be-prime-minister,-claims-dominic-cummings

Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings, pictured in Downing Street in 2019 – Daniel Leal-Olivas/bioreports

Boris Johnson admitted in 2016 that it would be “ludicrous” for him to become prime minister, according to Dominic Cummings, his former adviser.

In his latest war of words with Mr Johnson, Mr Cummings said he had forced the Prime Minister to agree to “written terms” as a condition of him agreeing to head the Downing Street operation in July 2019.

Explaining why he went to work for a man he would later declare unfit to run the country, Mr Cummings said Mr Johnson wanted him to help break the Brexit “impasse” and was prepared to use “extreme measures” such as proroguing Parliament to prevent the referendum result being overturned.

In a 4,000-word blog post, Mr Cummings said Mr Johnson was a more “complex” character than David Cameron and was capable of being two personalities – “Boris normal” and “Boris self-aware”.

The first “bumbles around” and has no interest in policy or understanding of government, while the second is more aware of his limitations and prepared to delegate responsibilities to people more suited than him, he claimed.

He also alleged that in 2016, as Mr Johnson contemplated standing to become prime minister, the two men had held a conversation in which the latter acknowledged his unsuitability for the job.

“Just after Cameron had resigned, Boris pulled me into the odd little room [at Vote Leave HQ] where the ‘campaign within the campaign’ was run,” he wrote. “What now? Boris told me with a laugh, ‘Obviously it’s ludicrous me being PM — but no more ludicrous than Dave or George, don’t you think?'”

Mr Johnson later pulled out of the Tory leadership contest after Michael Gove, his fellow Vote Leave campaigner and a close ally of Mr Cummings, decided to abandon Mr Johnson’s campaign and run himself.

Mr Cummings said that despite his reservations, he had agreed to work for Mr Johnson three years later because they had agreed clear terms, adding that he believed that the “problems of Boris as PM” could be “partly mitigated” by the Vote Leave team.

He said he and the Vote Leave team had discussed the “pros and cons” of Mr Johnson becoming prime minister, writing that his time as foreign secretary was a “severe warning of the dangers ahead”. But he decided to “roll the dice” and support efforts to get Mr Johnson into Number 10 because he feared Jeremy Corbyn becoming prime minister and the possibility of a second referendum.

“If we win the election then he tries to move us out of No 10, we can try to move him out of No 10 – two can play at that game – and we can use reshuffles to move some much more able people into position,” he continued.

However, he went on to issue a fresh broadside over Mr Johnson’s performance once in Downing Street, alleging that his only “consistent interest” was in building more trains, buses, bike lanes and the world’s “most stupid and expensive tunnel from Ireland to Scotland”.

He added that if “left to his own devices, he will spend more time and money on them than the NHS, schools and crime combined”.

In another highly personal attack on Carrie Johnson, who helped bring about his downfall last year, Mr Cummings said the Prime Minister’s wife was often found “literally whispering” in his ear.

Threatening to write more about Mrs Johnson’s influence over her husband, he said: “In 2020, a new and very unwelcome version appeared – Boris-Carrie mode – which, like some demonic Russian virus, started overwriting previous Boris versions.”

In a separate question and answer session with his paying subscribers, Mr Cummings claimed Mr Johnson’s green agenda was driven by his desire to be loved again by London-based Remainers. “Carrie has convinced him that green stuff will do this. It won’t, obviously,” he wrote.

He also said he “obviously” did not agree with the plan to lift all remaining Covid restrictions on July 19, adding that “No 10 has been told by scientific advisers not to do what they’re doing”.

Asked whether he believed Tony Blair would have handled the pandemic better than Mr Johnson, he replied: “Obviously he’d have done a much better job – he wd at least read papers, chair meetings, understand how gvt machine works, not trolley around all day…

“And my impression is since losing on Brexit he’s jumped ahead of almost all MPs in understanding that science and technology must be the future orientation for UK.”