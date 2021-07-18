NEWSNews America Boris Johnson is taking another huge gamble by lifting lockdowns in England. Even he admits it could lead to more deaths from Covid by Bioreports July 18, 2021 written by Bioreports July 18, 2021 It could be you, or it could be us, but there’s no page here. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Bioreports previous post We still love and need you, TV next post Enormous scale of destruction is revealed as water subsides after historic western Europe flooding You may also like We need Nelson Mandela’s example more than ever... July 18, 2021 Enormous scale of destruction is revealed as water... July 18, 2021 We still love and need you, TV July 18, 2021 Indonesia is battling a devastating Covid-19 crisis. And... July 18, 2021 NBA Finals: Bucks rally past Suns, take 3-2... July 18, 2021 Dozens of Black cultural sites will be preserved... July 18, 2021 3 dead, 2 taken to hospital in suspected... July 18, 2021 Grief-induced anxiety: Calming the fears that follow loss July 18, 2021 Suspected candle thief in Florida injures dozens of... July 18, 2021 Woman killed after being dragged 100 feet by... July 18, 2021 Leave a Reply Cancel reply