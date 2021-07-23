borghi-makes-second-watch-list-in-2-days

Jul. 23—TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Washington State senior running back Max Borghi was named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced Thursday.

Borghi, of Arvada, Colo., caught one pass in the Cougars’ 45-28 loss Dec. 19 at Utah in the only game he played in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

He enters this season third in school history with 140 career receptions and is fourth with 29 total touchdowns.

Borghi was the only player at a Power Five school in 2019 with 800-plus rushing yards, 550-plus receiving yards and 16 total touchdowns after rushing for 817 yards and 11 touchdowns, adding a team-high 86 receptions for 597 yards and five scores as a sophomore.

It is the second watch list in two days he was named to. On Tuesday, Borghi was named to the Doak Walker watch list.

The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the most outstanding receiver at the FBS level, regardless of the position played.

Hobbs nominated for AFCA Good Works team

NORTHBROOK, Ill. — Washington State senior defensive lineman Dallas Hobbs was nominated for the 2021 Allstate American Football Coaches Association Good Works team, it was announced.

Hobbs, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, started 11 of the Cougars’ past 17 games, collecting 21 tackles and two sacks. A double major in digital technology and culture and fine arts, he has a 3.85 grade-point average.

Hobbs also is active in other fields, as he is a representative on the Pac-12 Student-Athlete Leadership Team, a graphic designer for the Cougar Athletic Fund, serves on WSU’s student-athlete advisory committee and is a member of WSU’s Black Student-Athlete Association executive board.

Hobbs is one of 109 players to be nominated for the honor. The final roster of 23 recipients will include 11 from the FBS; 11 more from the FCS, Divisions II, III and NAIA; and an honorary coach.