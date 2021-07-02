July 1, 2021 | 4:48pm | Updated July 1, 2021 | 4:48pm

The immigrants are likely to face charges of theft and trespassing. US Customs and Border Protection

​Three illegal immigrants were nabbed by Border Patrol agents after the trio broke into a Texas home and stole two loaded handguns and ammunition, US Customs and Border Protection announced.

“Without hesitation, these agents responded to the ranch house and safely secured the location, the stolen weapons and the undocumented non-citizens,” Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin s​aid in a statement​ on Wednesday.

“With the presence of weapons in the wrong hands, this situation could have turned violent; fortunately, our agents were able to control the encounter and bring it to a peaceful resolution​,” McGoffin said.

The three immigrants were taken into custody by the Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office and are expected to face theft and trespassing charges.

The Border Patrol agents got the immigrants into custody without any violence taking place.

Former President Donald Trump, who visited the Mexican border in Texas on Wednesday, blasted President Biden for causing the crisis by rolling back his administration’s immigration policies.

Accompanied by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and a number of Republican lawmakers, Trump said Biden’s lax policies are being exploited by Mexican and Central American countries who release criminals into the US.

“The problem with the open borders is that countries are opening up their jails, they’re opening up their prisons, you guys see this, and they’re letting all their prisoners out. You notice, their prison populations are way down? They do it very slowly because they don’t want people to know this, but I know it. And they’re letting all of their murderers, rapists, drug dealers and human traffickers out, and they’re coming into the United States of America at a level like we’ve never seen. They weren’t coming in with us,” Trump said.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during his visit to an unfinished section of the border wall in Pharr, Texas. Eric Gay/AP

The number of US-Mexico border detentions hit a 21-year monthly high of more than 180,000 in May.

Nearly 179,000 people were detained in April and more than 173,000 were intercepted in March.